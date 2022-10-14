The dine-in and takeout chicken and biscuit dinner scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, at Aldrich Baptist Church in North Franklin will be served from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Because of an editor's error, information related to the time of the dinner was incorrect in a Page 4 news brief under Area News in Wednesday's edition.
Correction: Oct. 15, 2022
