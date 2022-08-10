The town of Schoharie has formed the Schoharie Business Park to expand its water and sewer to the Highbridge Development site. That detail was incorrect in a page 1 story in our Aug. 10 newspaper.
Correction
- Vicky Klukkert
-
- Updated
