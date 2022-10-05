A harvest turkey dinner at Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15. Because of an editor's error, the date was incorrect in an Area News brief that appeared on Page 4 of the paper on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The corrected news item appears on Page 4 of today's paper also under Area News.
Correction
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman, 85, found dead after search
- Norwich man charged with attempted murder
- Local Business: Authentic Mexican food comes to Southside
- Sheriff names suspect in animal abuse case
- Oneonta residents discuss deer managment
- Maryland Planning Board Chair resigns
- Police: Sidney crash split car in two
- Stamford dairy farm hosts national virtual tour
- Otego man charged with burglary, arson
- Oneonta boys lose heartbreaker to Owego Apalachin 4-3
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.