A bake sale sponsored by Team Gordo's Girls will be held from 10 a.m. until sold out on Saturday, July 30, in front of Hometown Delhi on Spruce Street in Oneonta. The fundraising event for Alzheimer's appears under the incorrect day in the Community Calendars published in Friday's paper and today's Weekend edition.
Corrrection: July 30, 2022
