Two state Department of Environmental Conservation employees attended the Oneonta Common Council Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee meeting Monday, March 27, to ask and answer questions about deer management.
DEC Region 4 Young Forest Initiative Biologist Selinda Brandon and DEC Region 4 Wildlife Biologist Michael Clark said culling the herd should be the last step the task force recommends after other mitigation measures have been tried.
Task force member Betsy Holland said they were asked to come up with strategies to combat the deer problem in the city, and culling was the last resort. She said the task force also encouraged the city to implement mitigation practices, such as encouraging people to not feed deer, educating people about deer resistance plants and encouraging fencing.
Brandon asked if the task force looked at other options, like opening up a hunt during hunting season. Task force member Susan Lettis said she didn’t think that would be possible, because there is a city ordinance prohibiting weapons from being discharged within the city.
City Attorney David Merzig said the city could adopt an exception for hunting season and bows. Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, said the city owns 1,000 acres of wooded land and wondered if that should be opened to hunters.
Brandon also asked if the city had implemented any mitigation policies to help the deer population and the public.
Holland said nothing had been implemented yet as the plan was still in the draft phase, but she was hopeful some of it would be implemented. Clark suggested the city adopt two different plans, one with the mitigation measures and the deer management plan.
The committee also answered some questions the city’s insurance company had about the draft deer management proposal suggested by members of the task force. The insurance company wanted to know how the hunters would be selected and what criteria they would have to meet before being granted a permit to kill deer in the city.
To be eligible for the hunt, it was discussed that hunters would have to apply for the permit, hold a current license, pass a bow hunter safety course and a field test in which they hit three foam targets consistently.
Members of the task force were instructed to meet with representatives of the DEC to discuss a deer management plan by members of the committee
The committee also discussed several other topics, including a new 5K racecourse in Neahwa Park and park service fees.
The 5K racecourse in Neahwa Park was proposed to hopefully unburden city staff. Members of the committee were OK with the racecourse if a portion near the Catella wellhouse is paved. Paving estimates will be given at the next meeting.
The committee continued its discussion of park service fees, which were implemented this year to help cover the costs of renting 10 portable restrooms. The restrooms will be placed throughout the park from June 1, through Nov. 1, and cleaned twice per week for $7,200.
Members of the committee asked if they city could use funds from other places, such as the Oneonta Community Initiative or the American Rescue Plan Act, to fund the portable restrooms this year.
