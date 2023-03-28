How streets are named in honor of someone was discussed at length at the Oneonta Common Council Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee meeting on Monday, March 27.
Committee Chair David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, said in his 12 years as a member of the council they have received only one request to name a street in honor of someone.
Members of the public approached the committee a few months ago to place a sign on Grant Street to honor Garth Stam. According to the SUNY Oneonta Hall of Fame website, Stam was the college’s men’s soccer coach for 28 years and led the team to undefeated seasons in 1971 and 1973.
During the Jan. 30, meeting, it was decided a policy needed to be created to answer questions for the public about the criteria and fees associated with the sign.
Rissberger said he took information from some other cities’ policies and came up with a draft. The committee discussed the policy and made changes to it during the meeting.
Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, had concerns about the number of streets that could be named in a given year. The draft policy said two people per ward per year could be recognized for 10 years. “I think we should cut that down,” he said.
Other members agreed. It was decided to have one sign per year chosen by the common council after nominations were vetted.
Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, suggested having a nomination deadline. He asked Director of Public Works Chris Yacobucci what month would be the best for this deadline, and Yacobucci answered January.
Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, said a committee should vet the nominees, as he didn’t want to be pressured to select one person over another.
The committee discussed an application fee of $100, which would be refunded if the name was not chosen, and $300 for the sign. The application fee would go toward the fee for the sign.
It was decided to have Rissberger make changes and send the draft policy to City Attorney David Merzig for review.
The council also discussed parking changes on West End Avenue, Main Street closures for events, trash bin storage and traffic patterns on State and Hazel streets.
The committee agreed to move the “no parking” signs from the bottom of the first driveway along West End Avenue to the third driveway facing the traffic light. Yacobucci said when three or four school buses are lined up waiting for the light to change, it’s a tight fit and hard for people to turn onto the street. West End Avenue connects to Greater Plains Elementary School.
Carson said he spoke to the owner of the tax business at 368 Chestnut Street and the owner of 1 West End Avenue, and both were in favor of the change. People using the tax service will park on West End Avenue, Yacobucci said.
Rissberger said he was also in favor of the change; however, he was concerned about speeding on West End Avenue and wondered if the speed limit for the school district could be extended.
City Administrator Greg Mattice and Yacobucci said it couldn’t be extended, but Mattice said the state passed a law last year after a study was completed, giving municipalities the right to lower the speed limit to 25 miles per hour.
Mattice announced several events that will close Main Street this year – Snommegang, which didn’t happen, OH Fest, Memorial Day parade, Pride Fest, Hometown Fourth of July parade, Blend-A-Rama basketball tournament, City of the Hills Festival, Halloween parade and trick-or-treat, and the holiday parade. Mattice said a presentation about the basketball tournament, Pride Fest and City of the Hills Festival has been scheduled for the next council meeting. He said Pride Fest is new to Downtown and Community Arts Network of Oneonta is requesting a second day for its City of the Hills Festival.
Mattice said the city would like more feedback from downtown businesses about the festivals and will set up a survey for them to answer.
Davies said he was contacted by residents of his ward about trash bins stored in people’s front yards and the traffic on Hazel and State streets.
He said some of his constituents asked the city to remind residents that trash bins are not allowed to be stored in front of the house unless trash is to be picked up that day.
Regarding traffic, Davies said he received complaints about people using Hazel and State streets to avoid East Street and had concerns about speeding near Bugbee Children’s Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.