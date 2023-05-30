The Oneonta Common Council Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee outlined three phases to manage the city’s deer population during the Tuesday, May 30, meeting.
Council Member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward said he met with fellow committee member Council Member Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, and came up with a three-phase plan he then shared this plan with fellow committee members Council Member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward and Council Member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward.
The first phase would be to collect data through the Assess Vegetation for Impacts from Deer program, which was developed by Cornell University, Rissberger said. The AVID program includes fencing off parts of a park, yard or forest to measure the amount of damage the deer cause to areas that aren’t fenced in. People can also volunteer to collect data on their property or walk public lands in their community and report that information on the aviddeer.com website.
Rissberger said he talked to DEC Region 4 Young Forest Initiative Biologist Selinda Brandon and was told it was important to gather data before applying for a Deer Management Assistance Program through the DEC.
Other parts of phase one include educating the community about deer-resistant plants and not feeding the deer, talking about changing the code to allow people to build 8-foot fencing on their properties, allowing hunting on city-owned property and encouraging hunters to obtain a Deer Management Permit that allows them to take an extra doe.
Rissberger said phase two, which would begin the end of May 2024, would be to apply for a DMAP permit from the DEC. He said part of the plan would also include asking Hartwick College, Oneonta Job Corps and SUNY Oneonta if they would open their properties for hunting. He said by doing this over the next year, “we can show our data, show our case and convince the community.”
The DMAP would open up bigger parcels in the city itself to hunting, to help reduce the number of deer residing in the city.
If the DMAP plan doesn’t work, the third phase would be to request a Deer Damage Permit to cull some of the herd, Rissberger said.
Carson asked how many acres would the city open up to hunting. Council members discussed opening up several parcels, including 1,002 acres in the Wilber Lake area, 143 acres south of Hoffman Road in the town of Oneonta, and several acres by the airport. The city owns other parcels of land in the town, but Rissberger wanted to know how close other people’s houses were to the property line before agreeing to open those parcels up to hunting as well.
City Manager Greg Mattice said the city and the DEC signed a cooperative agreement in 1972 to allow hunting on some of the Wilber Lake acreage. The council members said the city should promote this more. Carson wondered if the cooperative hunting agreement could be expanded to other parcels or if a new agreement had to be reached for each parcel. Rissberger said he would call Brandon and City Attorney David Merzig to find out.
Carson said he would contact the Federal Aviation Administration to find out if hunting is allowed on adjacent property.
During the meeting Oneonta resident Andy Mason asked the committee to restrict hunters from using lead bullets, as these harm birds of prey that eat the gut piles left behind. Lead bullets also harm children who eat the venison with lead fragments, he said. He also requested that the city prohibit coyote hunting.
Prior to Rissberger outlining his plan, three members of the Deer Management Task Force asked members of the committee to apply for a DMAP permit. After the committee discussed the three-phase plan, task force member Susan Lettis said she didn’t think the city needed to acquire the data before applying for the DMAP permit. Rissberger said he would clarify.
Rissberger said after he hears from the DEC and Merzig, he will forward his plan to the task force to see if they have any suggestions before the next meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.