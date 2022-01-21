Coyotes active, but shy, as January mating begins

Coyote breeding season continues through February, leading to more activity among the predators. But experts say the howls, which may frighten people, are from shy canines just looking for their mates.
“It’s not impossible, but it’s extremely rare for a coyote to think of a person as a prey,” said H. Brian Underwood, a professor of environmental biology at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse, on Wednesday.
“Coyotes are so timid,” said Tamie Olmstead, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator and the owner of NY Wildlife Rescue in Freeville. “They’re not hard to scare away.”
But while they’re around, Underwood said, be careful letting small pets outside alone, keeping garbage outside, leaving carcass piles in the woods, or raising farm animals without providing predator-proofed shelter.
Underwood protects the livestock on his Cayuga County farm near Bear Swamp State Forest in Sempronius with an electric fence.
“Coyotes don’t like to be seen,” Underwood said, and they are fairly nocturnal.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has labeled coyotes a nuisance species, but also states they are an integral part of the ecosystem.
When walking near the woods after dark, especially if walking a small dog in the early winter evenings, humans should be aware that coyotes and other animals are coming out, too, Underwood said.
“You’re certainly most likely to hear coyotes,” Underwood said. “Especially this time of year, as they cry to reestablish their territorial bonds and announce their intention during breeding season.”
“They communicate with different yips, whines and howls,” Olmstead said. “It’s the howls that we hear because that carries.”
“Coyotes have their own little vocabulary just like people do,” Underwood said. They have distinctive calls for everything from romance to challenges to distress calls.
Humans can join in the conversation with their own howl, he said.
“It works,” Underwood said. “You can howl at a bunch of coyotes and they’ll talk right back.”
“Coyotes are really smart and they are sly and they are pranksters,” Olmstead said. In indigenous folklore, coyotes are portrayed as tricksters, and after rehabilitating coyotes she understands why. One coyote she raised, called Luca, was a hoarder.
“He used to steal my stuff,” she said, laughing. “His toys, my slippers, my pajamas, anything that was lying around.”
He would pile his cache in the lawn for later. After Olmstead would pick it up, he would start all over again.
After mating season, expect litters of eight to 10 puppies by early spring, Underwood said.
“Both parents will feed the pups,” he said. Father coyotes will bring food home to the mothers while the puppies are nursing. When they are eating meat, both parents will hunt to provide for them.
Males that survive to adulthood are run off in the fall to prevent inbreeding and to force them to find their own hunting territory; females may remain longer, but they also must find their own patch to hunt.
“That can be a long way,” Underwood said. “Many of them die along the way.”
“And we need them because they keep down the deer population,” Olmstead said. It’s important to leave wild species to balance each other out, she said. “We just need to leave nature alone.”
“The country is definitely re-wilding itself,” Underwood said, and that includes wild bird species, the once-extricated mountain lions and coyotes in New York. “It’s happening. I’m not sure there’s a lot we can do about it. I think it’s cool.”
