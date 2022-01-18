Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 9F. SSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.