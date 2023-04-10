A Delaware Academy and Central School District at Delhi teacher and recent graduate received financial awards from a new organization.
The Small Town Bigger Dreams organization was started in 2022 by DA alumnus Justin Marano and awarded $15,000 to a teacher and graduating senior at both DA, a media release said.
Last summer, the organization’s board members selected DA German teacher Terrance Legg for the Coby Clark Excellence in Education Award, which recognizes “a deserving educator employed by a recognized school district who best represents the qualities and passion for teaching, and mentorship, and who embodies the selflessness required to be a top-tier educator,” a media release said. Legg received $10,000, the release said. Abby Leahy, who graduated in June, received $5,000 and the James “Tuffy” Clark Leadership in Service Award, which recognizes “a deserving high school senior who possesses great leadership qualities and has the best record of community service/service to others,” the release said.
According to the release, Marano started the charity to give back to his hometown. “They say it takes a village,” he said in the release. “In our case, this is true, and it has motivated us to give back to our hometowns and, eventually, many small towns across the nation. We seek to create opportunity where there is none, to make an impact for those less fortunate or seeking assistance, and to continue telling the small-town story while paying respect to the fabric and traditions that help shape us all.”
Also on the organization’s board are Christina Viafore, Taylor Marano, Tommy Bartlett, Mike Bickett and Monica Baker, the release said
The nonprofit has announced it will hold an online auction fundraiser from April 12, through 19, for a golf experience in Cabo San Lucas through Member For A Day, the release said. The auction and bidding can be accessed through www.memberforaday.com.
For more information or to apply for the grant, visit smalltownbiggerdreams.org.
