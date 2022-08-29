The Daily Star recently welcomed a new copy editor to the newsroom.
April Ford, 44, of Oneonta, said she is an educator at heart, having spent eight years teaching creative writing and French at SUNY Oneonta. She also teaches writing to at-risk youths and calls that a “passion project.”
“I loved it,” she said of teaching. “Whether it was at the college level or with at risk teens. I would trick people into writing. They would say they’re not good, then they would write poems. I enjoyed seeing people evolve. It was very rewarding.
Ford, who has dual American and Canadian citizenship, is a graduate of Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec. She said the creative writing program only accepts “20 students per year.” She earned her master’s degree in teaching at Queens University of Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition to living in Charlotte and Oneonta, Ford said she also lived in Deerfield, Florida for a while.
She recently moved back to Oneonta after spending four years in Montreal.
She said “the call of the hills” brought her back to Oneonta. She said she didn’t have a job lined up, but saw the ad for the position on the paper’s website and applied. She said she conducted her job interview on Zoom.
Her work experience includes 20 years of publishing and editing literary journalism and she is a published author. She said the setting of her book, “Carousel” is loosely based on Oneonta, and a book she is writing is based in Oneonta. She has also published a book of short stories and poetry.
Ford has experience in book layout, but said newspaper layout is different. “Flowing text is different,” she said. “I love editing. I’m using the same techniques, but there are different outcomes.”
She said she likes seeing the product of her work almost instantly as she can see the printed pages the “same night” she lays them out, compared to a book, which could take months.
“It’s pretty cool to see the machines in the back in action,” she said. “I think every writer should be able to see the machines at work.”
Robert Cairns, editor of The Daily Star, said, “April brings a fresh perspective and a great attitude to our newsroom. I believe her literary background will help our reporters tell the region’s stories.”
