The Daily Star recently welcomed a new reporter to the newsroom.
Kali Conover, 29, of Bainbridge, started Monday, March 13, and said she is looking forward to working at the newspaper.
“I like the environment,” she said. “Everyone seems nice, and I’m learning more.”
Conover is a 2011 graduate of Bainbridge-Guilford High School. She earned a psychology degree from Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina in 2015 and has worked in human resources in the area.
She said she saw a copy of the Weekly Star on the dining room table before leaving for work one morning, flipped open to the employment page. She said it was in the back of her mind the whole day, as she had seen ads in prior years seeking reporters.
“I didn’t think I had the experience, but I thought I’d apply,” she said. “I thought some of the skills I’d learned were transferrable.”
After her first week, Conover said she learned “it’s a little different” than she thought, but said she is excited to learn about reporting and about more of the area, local governments and the community. “I do enjoy writing,” she said.
Conover will cover Chenango and Otsego counties for the newspaper.
During her first solo assignment, she covered the Boy Scout first aid meet. She said it was interesting, as the scouts had to prepare for real-world scenarios, and it was “interesting to see them react to those situations.”
She said reading the news “is a good way to transmit pertinent information. It’s relayed to you without allowing more of your senses to to be stimulated. It’s clear-cut. It’s different than watching the news. You’re taking information in and are not distracted.”
The Daily Star Editor Robert Cairns said, “Kali brings a diverse background to the job, and we’re looking forward to seeing her apply that to covering the news. I am impressed by her enthusiasm.”
