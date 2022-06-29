New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced 16 programs have been awarded funding through New York’s Farm-to-School program, including DCMO BOCES.
Delaware-Chenango-Madison-Otsego Board of Cooperative Education Services will receive $99,981 to distribute a new local tomato sauce that will be featured in all local districts. Project partners will also process and distribute one lightly processed produce item that will be featured on New York Thursday menus across the districts weekly.
According to a media release, New York’s Farm-to-School program promotes the purchase and use of New York state grown food in meals served in cafeterias of K-12 schools. With more than 700 school districts in the state, there is great opportunity to see the many benefits of farm to school programs expand across the state, including preparing children to learn; improving student health and well-being; strengthening the local economy; and building healthy communities. Additionally, the program helps schools and farms address the challenges that make procuring, storing, and serving local food difficult. Challenges faced by schools include a lack of equipment to store and prepare fresh, minimally processed foods; a lack of access to farms that sell directly to schools, finding distributors that carry New York products; and many more.
