The United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of New York announced the deadline for claims against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, New York.
The court entered an order in the Chapter 11 Bankruptcy case Aug. 23, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, New York with respect to the claims of the creditors including survivors of sexual abuse asserting claims under the New York Child Victims Act, a media release said.
The order establishes Nov. 1, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. as the deadline for creditors including CVA claimants to file proofs of claim against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, New York in the Diocese pending Chapter 11 case the release said. The bankruptcy court approved the use of a claim supplemental form for CVA claimants to provide information supporting their claims.
The Diocese encourages claimants, particularly CVA claimants to complete the claim forms approved by the court before the deadline. Claims are to be filed with Donlin Recano, the appointed claims agent. Visit Recano’s case website at https://tinyurl.com/48de3dnk to obtain claim forms and for information on how to file your claim.
