The Department of Environmental Conservation Police announced a Delaware County man, who was reported missing over the summer, was arrested after he was found.
According to a media release, the man was reported missing on Aug. 31, after failing to return home. Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for the man and his vehicle. A friend of the missing man spotted his vehicle on Sept. 1, on a private logging road in the town of Middletown. The DEC did not release the name of the person.
A Delaware County Sherriff’s Office K-9 tracked and located the missing person in good health, harvesting ginseng in a wooded area several hundred yards up the mountain from his vehicle, the release said. The man possessed two one-gallon bags of freshly harvested American ginseng.
ECO Woodin interviewed the subject to determine if he had permission to harvest on the private property, the release. While the man claimed he received permission years ago, the landowners told Woodin they had not given permission to harvest ginseng on the property.
The officer seized the two bags totaling 41 harvested ginseng roots and charged the man with harvesting ginseng without landowner permission, trespassing, and petit larceny, returnable to the Middletown Town Court, the release said.
New York's ginseng program and laws exists to ensure the survival of the species in the wild, compliance with all federal and international laws and regulations, and the viability of New York ginseng as a valuable forest product. Wild ginseng can only be collected from Sept. 1 – Nov. 30. For more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/54xbatsz.
