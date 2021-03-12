As warming temperatures bring more attention to outdoor chores, New York officials are reminding people that the arrival of spring also marks the most dangerous season for wildfires.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Tuesday announced the annual statewide ban prohibiting residential brush burning will begin March 16 and run through May 14.
“While wildfires are more visible in the western part of the country, the start of spring brings an increased risk of wildfires right here in New York,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a media release. “In an effort to protect our communities and natural resources, New York prohibits residential burning for two months starting on March 16, when dry conditions are highest.”
Even though some areas of the state remain blanketed in snow, warming temperatures can quickly cause wildfire conditions to arise. The DEC will post a Fire Danger Map rating for the 2021 fire season on its website once there is a moderate risk anywhere in the state.
Open burning of debris is the largest single cause of spring wildfires in the state, the DEC said. When temperatures are warmer and the past fall’s debris and leaves dry out, wildfires can start and spread easily and be further fueled by winds and a lack of green vegetation. In 2020, DEC Forest Rangers extinguished 192 wildfires that burned a total of more than 1,122 acres. In addition, local fire departments, many of which are volunteer, all too often have to leave their jobs and families to respond to wildfires caused by illegal debris fires.
Campfires using charcoal or untreated wood are allowed, but people should never leave these fires unattended and must extinguish them. Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round. For more information about fire safety and prevention, go to DEC’s FIREWISE New York website. Violators are subject to a minimum fine of $500 for a first offense. Environmental law violations may be reported at (800) 847-7332) on online on DEC’s website.
Via AP StoryShare
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.