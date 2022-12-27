Members of the Oneonta Common Council Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee discussed several topics during their meeting Tuesday, Dec. 27.
SUNY Oneonta alumni, former SUNY Oneonta staff and the current SUNY Oneonta men's soccer coach approached the committee to ask that Grant Street in the city be renamed Garth Stam Way. Iain Byrne, SUNY Oneonta men's soccer coach, said if renaming Grant Street would put too much of a hardship on the property owners of the street, he asked if the street could be given an honorary sign with the name Garth Stam Way instead. Byrne also suggested naming the path that runs from Grant Street to the SUNY Oneonta campus as Garth Stam Way.
According to the SUNY Oneonta Hall of Fame website, Stam was the college's men's soccer coach for 28 years and led the team to undefeated seasons in 1971 and 1973.
"I just want to thank the board for considering to recognize Garth Stam," Tracey Ranieri, retired athletic director of SUNY Oneonta, said. "He's such a community member."
She said if the city didn't want to rename Grant Street, she said she hoped they would consider naming a street in a new development after Stam.
Council Member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, asked if the committee asked the college if they considered renaming a street on campus for him. He said not being from the area he didn't know who Stam was and didn't know if other people did either.
Byrne said they didn't ask because they thought it might be harder for SUNY Oneonta to change a street's name, than the city.
Ranieri said growing up in the area, everyone knew Stam and the SUNY Oneonta soccer players because they would conduct clinics with children in the city.
"I think we should go with an honorary street sign and clip it above Grant Street," Rissberger said. "It could be red and white, SUNY's colors."
Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward and Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, agreed.
The committee asked Director of Public Works Chris Yacobucci to come up with a design of an honorary sign and what the cost would be, and bring it to the next meeting. Rissberger suggested that the alumni group pay for the sign.
The committee also discussed deer management in the city, after the Deer Management Task Force provided the committee with its recommendations to help manage the deer population. The task force suggested a three-pronged attack — educate, mitigate and reduce the herd.
The task force recommended the city issue press releases about not feeding deer as it's illegal and harmful to the deer, ways to reduce exposure to ticks, encourage people to plant deer and tick-resistant plants and provide information about what kind of hunting is allowed in the city.
The task force also recommended the city put up more signage warning of deer crossings, reduce speed limits where deer are plentiful and change height restrictions for fencing on private property.
It also recommended a multi-year culling program to reduce the herd.
"The DEC has made it very clear that's what you need to do to have any impact on the community," task force member Susan Lettis said.
Rissberger said he has been putting up fliers about not feeding deer in his ward, but the same people are still feeding them. He said he was also concerned about the environmental damage the deer in the city are causing after reading the report submitted by the task force in November.
The deer have eaten so much of the undergrowth in the wooded areas and parks of the city, that it's causing flooding and mudslides in the city, task force member Cathie Paluch said. "In Wilber Park, the under cover is gone which impacts the environmental chain. There's no place for insects and small animals to live. So there's a lot more to it than people worrying about their plants."
Lettis and Paluch were at the meeting to answer questions and provided a synopsis of a Dec. 21, Zoom meeting the task force had with Tom Hart, who oversees deer management for the town of Camilus.
The committee said it will continue its discussion of the deer management issue during its Jan. 30 meeting.
