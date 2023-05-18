The deadline for managing the deer population is approaching quickly, members of the Oneonta Deer Management Task Force say.
The city has an Aug. 1, deadline to apply to the state Department of Environmental Conservation for the Deer Management Assistance Program, Betsy Holland, chair of the Oneonta Deer Management Task Force, said.
Holland said the task force told members of the city’s Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee about the Aug. 1, deadline at the April meeting and was told the city may not meet the deadline. “We were surprised to hear that,” she said. “We’ve done all the legwork for the city. We’ve been very specific about what we want to do. What we want to see happen is not culling the herd, but managing it through hunting.”
In an email to the members of the committee, the task force outlined what it would like to do before August. The email said the task force met May 8, “to discuss ways that the group could help move the process of beginning a deer management program ahead.”
The email explained that “The Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) enables biologists to help landowners and resource managers implement site-specific deer management on their lands. DEC issues a special permit and a determined number of deer tags to a landowner or resource manager, or a group of landowners or resource managers, whose property is in need of site-specific deer management efforts. The DMAP is not a culling program. It is an enhanced hunting program. Only after it is determined that this program has not been effective can a Deer Damage Permit (DDP) be considered.”
The assistance program will allow hunters to hunt on lands opened by the city, such as the reservoir area, and be able to take up to four deer. The email said the task force will also assist in any additional work that is required to apply for the DMAP.
The email said the group will also share information about Deer Management Permits, which are obtained from the DEC, with sporting goods stores, hunting clubs and the public. This permit allows hunters to take one additional antlerless deer permit, in addition to deer that may be taken with a regular tag during regular hunting season. This has an October deadline, Holland said.
“The whole goal is to reduce the deer population,” Holland said. Reducing the deer population would be beneficial for city residents, the environment and would improve the health of the deer herd, Holland said.
The task force was formed in 2022 by Mayor Mark Drnek to research ways to reduce the overpopulation of deer in the city. It presented a report to the Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee in November.
Members of the task force and biology professor Donna Vogler toured Wilber Park to look at the forest to examine sampling of 20 seedlings to see if they have been browsed by deer. They found deer have browsed all but one sapling and most were heavily browsed. “The saplings are not there,” Holland said.
She said with the number of ash trees that have fallen, saplings should be replacing them, but that’s not what is happening due to the number of deer in the city eating them.
The overpopulation has also led to fewer birds in the city and an increase of deer ticks that carry Lyme and other diseases.
Members of the Oneonta Deer Management Task Force hopes the city’s Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee makes a decision about addressing the overpopulation of deer in the city at its next meeting, May 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.