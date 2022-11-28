The Deer Management Taskforce presented their report to the Common Council Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee on Monday, Nov. 28.
The taskforce, chaired by Betsy Holland, has been meeting regularly for months to come up with a plan. Holland said the committee met “to help find solutions,” to the overpopulation of deer in the city of Oneonta.
Holland said she joined the committee after having her garden eaten by deer and deer blocking her driveway as she tried to get to work. She said she tried smelly liquids, banging pots and pans, letting her dog out to bark at the deer but the deer didn’t run away or stop eating her garden.
Holland introduced fellow taskforce member Sandy Bright, who presented a PowerPoint report to the committee. The report included some background about the nation’s deer population, the mission of the taskforce, the findings of the taskforce and some solutions to help reduce the deer population.
According to the report, during the 19th century the nation’s deer population was decimated and 95% was wiped out by hunting and deforestation. By the mid-20th century, the state’s deer population was outstripping their natural food supply in many areas. This was mainly due to wolves and mountain lions, deer predators, being wiped out in the state, Bright said.
She said hunters kill about 210,000 deer per year, while 65,000 deer die in collisions with vehicles in the state.
The taskforce conducted a city-wide survey and presented a public forum by representatives of the state Department of Environmental Conservation in September. Members of the taskforce also researched how other communities in the state handled its deer population and researched how the deer population was impacting the city.
Respondents of the survey rated the following as very important: 27% opportunity to view or photograph deer, 59% health and well-being of the deer, 75% negative impacts of deer on people, 74% negative impacts of deer on environment and 47% problems with hunters.
Respondents of the survey said they were affected by the following: deer damage to gardens and plantings around their home 89%; tick-borne disease 38%; deer-related accident 88%.
Bright said the confirmed cases of Lyme disease in Otsego County have risen rapidly in the past few years. She said she asked City Health Officer Diane Georgeson to look up how many people in the 13820 Zip code have tested positive for Lyme disease the past three years. The report said eight tested positive in 2020, 10 in 2021 and 114 so far in 2022.
Bright said by reducing the number of deer in the area, the number of deer ticks that carry Lyme disease will also be reduced.
Bright also said the deer overpopulation in Oneonta has led to fewer birds, which she has noticed.
Members of the taskforce and biology professor Donna Vogler toured Wilber Park to look at the forest to examine sampling of 20 seedlings to see if they have been browsed by deer. They found deer have browsed all but one sapling and most were heavily browsed. “Some have no leaf buds,” Bright said.
The taskforce suggested enclosing saplings in fencing so deer couldn’t reach them to feed and placing a sign on each one explaining why the tree was surrounded by fencing.
The taskforce also recommended educating residents about not feeding deer, especially in the winter, planting deer-resistant plants, placing fencing around areas and placing signage where deer-vehicle accidents occur.
While the aforementioned mitigations might help residents to keep deer out of their yard, it will not address the overpopulation issue.
The taskforce recommends encouraging more hunting on the outskirts of the city and asking the DEC to issue nuisance hunting licenses.
The nuisance hunt would be held outside the normal hunting season, be sanctioned by the DEC and sharpshooters would apply for the opportunity to hunt by crossbow, Holland said. The sharpshooters would “aim for the brain, and the deer would be dead in three seconds,” she said. “That’s less time than it takes to die at the hands of a hunter who aims for the heart or lungs.”
Bright added, “Or if it was hit by a car or dies of starvation.”
Holland said deer killed during the nuisance hunt are processed and the meat is given to local food pantries.
Council Members David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, Mark Davies, D-Second Ward and Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, thanked the taskforce for all of their work and the thorough report asked some questions about the nuisance hunt, but didn’t make any decisions.
The committee also talked about the River Street and London Avenue, East Street and Cedar Street and Church Street and Birch Street intersections and decided to take away some parking spots so it’s easier to see to pull out of one street onto another.
The committee decided to remove two parking spots on River Street, two spots on West Street and three spots at the corner of East and Cedar streets. The common council will vote on the proposed changes during the Dec. 6 meeting.
