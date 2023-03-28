The New York City Department of Environmental Protection will close the Delaware Aqueduct in October in order to connect it with a new tunnel under the Hudson River.
There will be a public information meeting in Hancock on April 11 about the upcoming closure. Officials from the New York City DEP will discuss the details of the upcoming shutdown and repair project and how it will impact the management of the NYC Delaware River basin reservoirs and the Upper Delaware River tailwaters, a media release said. The meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hancock Town Hall at 661 West Main Street and on Zoom. The presentation is sponsored by the DEP, Friends of the Upper Delaware River and the Upper Delaware River Tailwaters Coalition.
“On an issue this big, we want to inform as many people as we can,” Executive Director of Friends of the Upper Delaware River Jeff Skelding said. The friends organization has an “ongoing relationship with New York City and they committed to us last time they would give us information.”
Hancock Town Supervisor Jerry Vernold said he was asked by Nick Carbone of the Upper Delaware Tailwaters Coalition if they could use the town hall for the meeting and said he was happy to host the meeting.
“We have big concerns about the closure,” Vernold said. “Last year they didn’t communicate with us at all about the closure.”
The department announced in March 2022 it would close the aqueduct from October 2022 through March 2023 in order to make repairs and connect the tunnel to a new access tunnel under the Hudson River at Newburgh. In June, the department said it would postpone that work until October 2023.
The major repairs are being done in October because demand for water is at its lowest all year, a media release said. Even during the testing and shutdown, the DEP will continue releasing water into Delaware River tributaries pursuant to the Flexible Flow Management Program, a water allocation agreement between the states of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware, and the City of New York.
John Milgrim, director of outreach at the DEP, said the Hancock meeting is one of several the department will have in the Delaware River and Hudson Valley regions about the closure in October.
The 85-mile-long Delaware Aqueduct delivers about half of New York City’s water supply—about 600 million gallons a day—using only gravity, from four Catskill Mountain region reservoirs, including the Pepacton Reservoir in the town of Colchester and the Cannonsville Reservoir in the town of Deposit, a media release said. The water is held in the Rondout Reservoir in Ulster County, then goes to Hillview Reservoir in Yonkers.
In 2010, New York City announced a $1 billion plan to repair the aqueduct by connecting a 2.5-mile-long bypass tunnel around known leaks discovered in the 1990s—one in Newburgh and the other in the Ulster County town of Wawarsing, the release said. The new bypass, being connected 600 feet beneath the Hudson River, is the first tunnel built under the Hudson River since 1957, when the south tube of the Lincoln Tunnel was completed.
The town of Colchester is downstream from the Pepacton Reservoir on the East Branch of the Delaware River; the town of Deposit is on the West Branch, downstream from the Cannonsville. The branches converge in the town of Hancock. These towns and villages make up the Upper Delaware Tailwaters Coalition.
Vernold said there are safety concerns he would like to see department officials address at the community meeting. “Safety is our number one concern,” he said.
Flooding was his biggest concern, Vernold said. Skelding also said flooding was a concern, but it’s hard to forecast the weather several months in advance. “Really big storms are hard to predict,” he said.
Other issues include having enough water in the river for trout and recreational boating. “I’ll be there and I’m sure the fishermen will be well-represented” at the meeting, Vernold said.
In order to mitigate some flooding, the department plans to draw down the Pepacton, Cannonsville and Neversink reservoirs to 30% before the closure, and more of the water from the three reservoirs will be sent to the city before the shutdown, to keep the Catskill and Croton systems full, a previous article said.
The department did a test-run of the closure from March 6, through March 19, the release said. The test included a significant increase in the amount of water coming from the Croton Watershed, a group of 12 reservoirs in Westchester and Putnam counties, to feed New York City’s water supply as engineers prepare for planned work on the Delaware Aqueduct this fall.
The increased reliance on Croton water is part of the DEP’s largest-ever capital repair project, which calls for connecting a bypass tunnel around known leaks in the Delaware Aqueduct, the world’s longest tunnel.
“The drawdown exercise was successfully completed March 19, with all operations and supporting infrastructure performing satisfactorily and as anticipated,” Milgrim said.
No registration is required. To view the Zoom meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/bdrwxa5j/ at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.
