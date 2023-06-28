The Delaware Aqueduct closure has been postponed for another year.
Members of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors received the news during their meeting Wednesday, June 28, from New York City Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Commissioner Water Supply Paul Rush. Rush and Director of Outreach John Milgrim outlined the plan to shut down the aqueduct.
Milgrim said the department has been going around to different areas to hold presentations about the aqueduct’s shutdown plan and history. “Today we will bring you new information about the shut down,” he said.
The 85-mile-long Delaware Aqueduct begins at the Rondout Reservoir in Ulster County and ends north of New York City in the Hillview Reservoir in Yonkers. Water from the Pepacton and Cannonsville reservoirs in Delaware County and Neversink Reservoir in Sullivan County flow through tunnels to the Roundout Reservoir.
The aqueduct delivers about half of New York City’s water supply — about 600 million gallons a day — using only gravity, a previous article said.
Rush said when he started working at the department in 1992, he visited a possible tunnel leak in the town of Wawarsing in Ulster County.
The leak turned out to be valid and a leak in the aqueduct was also found in the town of Newburgh near the Roseton power plant. These holes allow between 20 and 30 million gallons of water to leak daily. The tunnel was built 600 feet below ground in limestone during the 1940s. During World War II, steel was needed to build tanks, so the people building the tunnel stopped using steel for the interlining, Milgrim said. Where the steel stops, is where the leak starts.
To fix the leak, the department announced in 2010 it would build a 2.5 mile bypass tunnel under the Hudson River. The tunnel is 750 feet deep at Newburgh and 900 feet deep in Wappingers Falls across the river.
The department did a test run of shutting down the aqueduct in March to test the system, “for the first time since 1958,” Rush said.
“We conducted a number of tests,” including how much groundwater would flow into the tunnel. “It was more water than we planned for.”
Rush said about 2.8 feet of water was in the tunnel that construction workers would have to work in, which was not safe. The department will have to install more pumps and drill drainage holes into the tunnel. “Supply challenges have really pushed it back,” he said.
“As we began working on this, we realized we would not be able to get everything in place by this October,” he said. “We will put off the shut down until next year.”
The department announced the postponement of the shutdown in a media release while Rush and Milgrim were talking to the supervisors.
Milgrim said the department will conduct another test of the shut down in March.
Following the presentation, Rush answered questions.
Middletown Town Supervisor Carl “Pat” Davis asked if the reservoir levels could be lowered following the connection of the bypass tunnel since the city wouldn’t be losing so much leaking water.
He also asked if the levels could be lowered prior to predicted flooding rain events. Rush said the department is gathering information from the National Weather Service, Columbia University and IBM, to come up with better long-term forecasts to help with reservoir operations and management.
Andes Town Supervisor Wayland “Bud” Gladstone asked if the area is in extended drought next year, would it be postponed another year.
Rush said last year’s drought conditions would have probably pushed out the repairs until this year if it hadn’t already been pushed out one year.
Milgrim and Rush both said information about the shutdown will be shared with communities impacted by the shutdown.
