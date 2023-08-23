The Delaware County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved passing a local law giving a 10% county property tax break to volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technicians.
As Bovina Town Supervisor and Board Chair Tina Molé opened the public hearing about the local law, Delhi's fire whistle could be heard in the board room. Shortly after, as John Gilmore, chairperson of the Delaware County Fire Advisory Board, spoke in favor of the law, sirens could be heard. The Delhi Fire Department was called to an alarm activation at the Delhi Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Steve Hood, director of Delaware County Emergency Services, said.
Gilmore, chief of the Sidney Fire Department, said he was speaking on behalf of the 30 volunteer fire departments in the county, which are in favor of the local law. He said local fire departments are having a hard time recruiting new members and retaining the members they already have.
"Another truth we live with is our remaining volunteers are reaching ages where they should not be actively fighting fires," he said. "And yes, I am one of them. Yet they remain dedicated responders. As an example, four of the top five responders in the Sidney Fire Department are more than 60 years old. Two of them are in their 70s. I know my stats are not unique."
He said he has heard of fire departments across the state and the nation that have had to close their doors due to lack of volunteers. "I learned just yesterday a fire department in a neighboring county is closing its doors by the end of the month," he said. "How long before this story comes to Delaware County? And what happens when volunteers no longer answer the call?"
Gilmore said following the meeting, the fire department closing at the end of the month is in Chenango County, but he wouldn't give the name of the department. This is in addition to a fire department in Broome County that closed last month.
Gilmore said the town of Middletown, village of Margaretville and the Margaretville Central School District all passed legislation and encouraged other towns, villages and school districts to do the same during his speech.
He said the state firefighters association conducted study of the economic impact of volunteer firefighters have in their community. "Volunteers save New York state taxpayers $3.8 billion in salaries," he said.
The board unanimously approved the local law. Andes Town Supervisor Wayland Gladstone, Masonville Town Supervisor Betty Scott and Middletown Supervisor Carl "Pat" Davis were absent. The law will go into effect immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.