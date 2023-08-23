The Delaware County Board of Supervisors approved accepting "intervenor" funds for the Clean Path transmission project, but balked at the amount.
The funds are provided by power line developers to help municipalities protect their rights along the paths of the lines.
The intervenor funds were requested on behalf of the county and the towns of Delhi, Hamden, Colchester and Hancock, where the transmission lines would be placed underground. A converter station would also be built in the town of Delhi. The 178-mile-long transmission line would continue through Sullivan and Orange counties, go across the Hudson River at Newburgh and continue underground through Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester counties before entering Queens, where another converter station would be built.
A judge awarded the county $118,750 of the $450,000 intervenor funds set aside by EnergyRe and Invenergy who are working with the New York Power Authority on the $11 billion project.
Franklin Town Supervisor Jeffery Taggart said it was "a pittance" of what is should be. "It's time for the state or city to start paying their dues. They're taking power from upstate and we're not getting any benefit. We're getting no tax money."
Delhi Town Supervisor Mark Tuthill said when the New York Power Authority took over the substation on Hamden Hill from New York State Electric & Gas, $17.2 million came off the tax rolls. He also said the company is putting aside a payment in lieu of taxes benefit for "disadvantaged communities, but we don't qualify as a disadvantaged community. It's earmarked for the other end of the transmission line."
Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield said there are several concerns with the project, including how to fight a fire at the new converter station. "We need to hire an expert so we know what our fire departments will need in case there is a fire there," he said.
Marshfield said there was a fire at a battery factory upstate that took six days to extinguish. Meredith Town Supervisor James Ellis said it was in Jefferson County and every fire department in the county responded to the fire.
Marshfield said there were also concerns about wetland and stream crossings, damage to agricultural land, damage to town roads and economic development. He said the county's attorney at Young/Sommer, an Albany law firm, have already drafted several pages about the project.
In addition to the towns and county, the town of Mamakating in Sullivan County and the Riverkeeper and Scenic Hudson environmental groups have also received intervenor funds to address their concerns. Marshfield said if not all of the money is allocated, the county and towns may receive more.
The board unanimously approved accepting the funds. Andes Town Supervisor Wayland Gladstone, Masonville Town Supervisor Betty Scott and Middletown Supervisor Carl "Pat" Davis were absent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.