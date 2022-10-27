Delaware County has announced lower income families are eligible for Home Energy Assistance Program benefits beginning Nov. 1.
According to a media release, regular benefits for HEAP will be available for lower income families in Delaware County to help supplement their home heating expenses.
Applications for those persons receiving SNAP benefits and/or public assistance will be processed by the Delaware County Department of Social Services, 607-832-5300, the release said. Applications for applicants ages 60 or older will be processed by the Delaware County Office of the Aging, 607-832-5750.
All other income applications will be processed by Delaware Opportunities Inc., 607-746-1615.
According to the release, income guidelines for the 2022-2023 HEAP season are based on household size and maximum monthly income as follows: one — $2,852; two — $3,730; three — $4,608; four — $5,485; five — $6,363; six — $7,241; seven — $7,405; eight — $7,570; nine — $7,734; 10 — $7,899; 11 — $8,064; 12 — $8,228; 13 — $8,778. For households over 13, add $590 to the maximum monthly income.
All households wishing to apply for HEAP, who have not received an application through the early outreach process, may request to have an application mailed to them or can go online at www.mybenefits.com, the release said. For those applicants who are required to complete an interview; interviews can be completed face to face or via telephone. It is recommended that applicants apply prior to their fuel level getting extremely low or out, in an effort to avoid off route charges or emergency deliveries from fuel vendors. If a client has an emergency after hours or on the weekend, they are encouraged to contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at 607-832-5555.
