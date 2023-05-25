The Delaware County Department of Public Works has announced road work on county Routes 16 and 21 will take place in the coming weeks.
The department will begin pavement rehabilitation work on county Route 21 at 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, a media release said. Work will start at the Walton village line and progress north about 6.6 miles. Weather permitting, the project will be complete by June 30. The road will remain open, but drivers should expect long delays. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.
The department will begin work on county Route 16 at 7 a.m. Monday, June 5, the release said. The work will start at the intersection with county Route 14 in Treadwell and progress toward the intersection with state Route 10 in Fraser. Work will be done daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the project is complete. Weather permitting the work will be completed by June 15. Drivers should expect extended delays during this work. Alternate routes are suggested.
