During a lengthy meeting Wednesday, the Delaware County Board of Supervisors approved several resolutions, including paying for summer youth employment.
The Delaware County Department of Social Services administers the local summer youth employment program, the resolution said. The county’s Youth Bureau will hire some of the participants, pay them and be reimbursed by the Department of Social Services, the resolution said.
The board passed a resolution allocating $124,708 for the program, and a resolution moving $66,880 around in the budget for the youth bureau. Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield said the county will be fully reimbursed by the state for the summer youth employment program.
The county’s Office for the Aging received a $108,181 grant from the state to provide nutrition information through the Seniors’ Health Improvement & Nutrition Education program.
The county’s Department of Economic Development received a $250,000 grant from the state to develop and market an online interactive map that showcases the outdoor recreation assets of the county, the resolution said.
The board unanimously passed a resolution objecting to the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s draft of the state’s Solid Waste Management Plan. The plan would force the county to charge people to bring household waste to the county solid waste management center. The county has used part of its sales tax revenue for 33 years to offset costs of the facility, the resolution said.
Another resolution pertaining to the facility was also passed. The final change order for the general construction for Cell 4s of the landfill was passed. It showed a decrease of $32,217.25 on the final bill, bringing the total paid to Marcy Excavation Services, LLC to $5,988,418.51.
Before any actions or privilege of the floor was granted at the meeting, Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill moved to go into a closed-door session “to discuss potential litigation.” The board reconvened about an hour later.
Prior to the meeting, the Delaware County NY Democrats announced on its Facebook page it sent a resolution to the board of supervisors asking that The Reporter newspaper in Delhi be named its second newspaper of record. Part of the resolution said it was because the Republican newspaper of record, the Hancock Herald, had such a small circulation rate and it was hard to find legal ads on its website.
The county switched from The Reporter to the Hancock Herald on March 23, 2022. The resolution said the reason for the switch was that the cost to run legal ads had doubled since the beginning of 2022, and it took longer to place the notices.
During the privilege of the floor, Hancock Town Supervisor Jerry Vernold asked Hancock Herald Editor and Publisher Cindy Ray to talk about her paper. Ray said she has owned the paper for 2.5 years and has increased its circulation by 15%. The paper covers Hancock, northern Wayne County, Pennsylvania, East Branch, Downsville and the county board meetings, she said.
She said running the county’s legal ads has increased the paper’s revenue by $6,000, which has allowed the paper to hire a part-time person to help with distribution.
Andes Town Supervisor Wayland “Bud” Gladstone, a Democrat, asked that the request go through the process and be discussed.
Bovina Town Supervisor and Board Chair Tina Molé said it was referred to the Legislative Committee. The next Legislative Committee meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. July 5, however, it is unclear if the resolution is on the agenda.
