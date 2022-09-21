The Delaware County American Rescue Plan Act Committee heard updates on projects it funded during its Wednesday, Sept. 21, meeting.
All of the projects were also approved by the county's Board of Supervisors.
One of the first things the committee approved was to earmark $2.6 million to upgrade the technology in every county building. The committee heard from Joe DeMeo, head of the county's Information Technology Department, about the project.
DeMeo said the company it hired should have the designs complete by the end of the year and the implementation of the project should begin next year. He said the county locked in its consultant fees and bought all of the materials this year to to combat inflation. He said there has been a 20% to 30% price increase of materials since the county purchased the items.
Economic Development Director Glenn Nealis updated the committee on several projects that are being facilitated through his department.
He said an engineering study for the village of Franklin is complete, but some issues came up. The ARPA committee approved a $4,000 engineering study to connect four buildings along Main Street to a mini septic system in February. He said the county's Industrial Development Agency fronted the costs to the engineering firm and will seek reimbursement from the county's ARPA funds.
Nealis said an engineering study for the village of Delhi will start next week. The committee approved a $45,000 engineering grant to the village to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant.
Nealis said he would give the Work to Train Initiative "a passing grade" since the program was started in January.
The county Economic Development Department and CDO Workforce have collaborated on the program, which will reimburse Delaware County businesses for hiring and training employees up to $5,000 for each full-time employee and $2,500 for each part-time employee, an article in April said.
He said the program has had 49 contracts signed with employers, but only 35 employees have stayed employed by the businesses. He said about $100,000 of the $350,000 allocated has been spent.
Another early appropriation was to county Treasurer Beverly Shields' office to upgrade tax software. The $199,650 project will streamline the collection of taxes and the tax foreclosure process. Shields said the new software will be installed next month and the current and new software will run parallel to each other in November "to make sure all the bugs are out of it."
Walton Town Supervisor and committee member Joe Cetta said work on the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Walton will be started this fall.
County Attorney Amy Merklen said American Medical Response has its lawyers reviewing a contract for ambulance service. Supervisors voted in April to contract with AMR to provide the service for $1.9 million. County supervisors approved using $1.5 million in ARPA funds for the service.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.