The Delaware County Board of Elections commissioners gave a tour of their new office space in Delhi Wednesday, April 26.
Republican Commissioner Maria Kelso and Democratic Commissioner Judith Garrison held an open house following the Delaware County Board of Supervisors meeting. Personnel Officer Carrara Knoetgen, Clerk of the Board Penny Bishop, County Clerk Debra Goodrich, Walton Town Supervisor Joe Cetta, Masonville Town Supervisor Betty Scott, Hancock Town Supervisor Jerry Vernold, Franklin Town Supervisor Jeffrey Taggart, Delhi Town Supervisor Mark Tuthill and appointed Davenport Town Supervisor Patricia Valente attended the tour.
The board of elections moved from its former Gallant Avenue headquarters to 97 Main Street, Suite 5, earlier this year and spent the past several weeks organizing.
"We are thrilled with our new space," Garrison said. "We received a small grant from the O'Connor Foundation to buy new tables."
Garrison said some of the tables in the old office were 70 years old and in need of updating.
"We are grateful for the new spot," Kelso said while on the tour. The old spot was in a condemned building, she said.
Kelso gave a tour of all the rooms in the office. She said the office holds all of the county's voting machines, election poll sign-in computers, printers, an antique voting machine that Kelso called a "museum piece," information on registered voters, locked rooms containing ballots that must be kept of local elections per state law, a room containing a stand-alone server, office space for the two commissioners, assistants and technicians and two entrances that will be used for early voting.
During the board of supervisors meeting, the board approved making the commissioners of election full-time positions and a salary of $55,252 per year.
"It is not a part-time job," Garrison said. "The state emails us every day with projects we need to do."
Garrison said they are working with five local school districts to prepare the ballots for the upcoming school board election and budget votes. In addition to the ballots, school districts will get to use the county's voting machines, she said.
