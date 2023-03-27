Delaware County Department of Public Works has closed the Corbett Road Bridge over the east branch of the Delaware River in the town of Colchester. The structure will remain closed until the repairs can be made, according to a media release.
Additionally, the Downsville Covered Bridge is closed effective immediately and motorists should use alternate routes, the release said.
Both bridges will be reopened once the repairs on the Corbett bridge are complete, the release said.
