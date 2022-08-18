Delaware County Public Health Services announced it has confirmed its first monkeypox case.
Public Health Director Mandy Walsh reported that the person who was diagnosed with monkeypox had traveled outside of Delaware County and contact tracing efforts are underway, a media release said. According to the state Department of Health’s monkeypox website, there have been 2,744 confirmed monkeypox cases in the state since the first case was confirmed in May. Broome, Greene, Sullivan and Ulster counties, which border Delaware County, have also reported at least one confirmed case, the website said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, 13,517 cases have been confirmed nationwide. The only state that does not have a confirmed case of monkeypox is Wyoming.
Monkeypox is a rare viral illness that does not usually cause serious illness, but may result in hospitalization or death, the state health department website said. Monkeypox cases in the recent outbreak have involved a rash, and may also include other symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, and pain when swallowing, before or after the rash appears. Most infections last two to four weeks, the release said.
Monkeypox spreads through close, physical contact between people. This means anyone can get monkeypox. Monkeypox can be spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of skin has formed, the CDC website said.
During the current outbreak, certain populations are being affected by monkeypox more than others, the release said.
Monkeypox is spread through close, physical contact between individuals. This includes:
• Direct contact with monkeypox sores or rashes on an individual who has monkeypox.
• Respiratory droplets or oral fluids from someone with monkeypox, particularly for those who have close contact with someone or are around them for a long period of time.
• It can also be spread through contact with objects or fabrics (e.g., clothing, bedding, towels) that have been used by someone with monkeypox.
People can protect themselves by taking simple steps, which are especially important for those who may be at higher risk for severe disease, including people with weakened immune systems:
• Ask your sexual partners whether they have a rash or other symptoms consistent with monkeypox.
• Avoid skin-to-skin contact with someone who has a rash or other monkeypox-related symptoms.
• If you are exposed or experience symptoms, reach out to a health care provider.
• Follow reputable sources of health information, including NYSDOH, CDC, and your local county health department.
According to the release, Delaware County Public Health Services advises those who experience symptoms consistent with monkeypox, such as characteristic rashes or lesions, to contact their healthcare provider for a risk assessment.
For more information about monkeypox, visit https://tinyurl.com/42rwk8vj
