The Delaware County Surrogate Court, County Clerk and Treasurer were audited by the state Comptroller’s office recently to determine whether officials established appropriate controls to safeguard and account for court and trust funds.
According to the audit, some court orders require some assets be given to the court and then to the county treasurer for safekeeping. Some payments made pursuant to court orders include surplus money from foreclosures and contract disputes resulting in a mechanic’s lien.
These actions are recorded by the county clerk’s office. In addition, the surrogate’s court may order funds from estates, especially in the case of when an heir’s location is not known, and entrusted to the treasurer for safekeeping.
Auditors examined the county clerk’s, treasurer’s and surrogate court clerk’s records from Jan. 1, 2019 through March 24, 2022 to see if county officials established appropriate controls to safeguard and account for court and trust funds. Auditors also interviewed county officials.
In a letter to County Treasurer Beverly Shields, County Clerk Debra Goodrich and Acting Surrogate’s Court Clerk Lisa Weite, Deputy Comptroller Elliott Auerbach said Shields “established adequate procedures, maintained appropriate records and properly reported court and trust funds and abandoned property to the State Comptroller as prescribed by statute.”
The letter said Goodrich’s records “were generally up to date and complete and did not find any material discrepancies.”
However, when auditors reviewed the surrogate’s court records, they found that the clerk “did not maintain appropriate court and trust fund records. Pursuant to the New York Consolidated Laws, Surrogate’s Court Procedure Act Section 2502, the Clerk is responsible for keeping a court and trust fund register (surrogate’s register).”
It said the clerk needs to enter the following information into the surrogate’s register: a reference to the court proceeding; the date of transaction; the amount to be deposited; the amount that was deposited; a generated receipt and the name of the person for whom the deposit was made.
“Although the Clerk maintained copies of all court orders filed in her office, she did not make entries into a surrogate’s register to record money ordered to be paid into a court, the audit said. “As a result, there is a risk that the Clerk may be unable to readily identify all assets ordered to be paid into court. Also, her records could not be used to verify that all court-ordered deposits had been properly received and deposited by the Treasurer.”
The letter recommended the surrogate clerk enter all pertinent information into the surrogate’s register, but said a corrective action plan wasn’t needed.
