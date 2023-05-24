Delaware County joined other counties in the state Wednesday, May 24, when Board Chair Tina Molé declared a state of emergency in response to concerns about a possible influx of migrants and asylum seekers being bussed from New York City during the Board of Supervisors meeting.
Delaware County Planning Department Director Shelly Johnson-Bennett gave an overview as to why the county declared a state of emergency. The main reason was "there is no place to put them," she said.
During a conference call with Rep. Marcus Molinaro, R-NY19, on May 16, county officials and staff from throughout his district expressed concerns about migrants and asylum seekers being bussed upstate. Molé provided a printout of what was discussed to the media.
The summary said Molinaro met with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul about the problem. The summary said Broome County Executive Jason Garner said several hotels in the county have been contacted by staff from New York City to see if they could sign a one-year lease to house migrants.
Johnson-Bennett said Broome County has been vocal about this as these are the same hotels and motels the county uses for the county's homeless and housing insecure population. Delaware County would be affected the same way if local hotels and motels contracted out to the city to house migrants, she said. The county uses the Buena Vista motel in Delhi for emergency housing, Molé said.
The state of emergency declaration also said "the County of Delaware is experiencing a housing crisis due to the limited number of temporary and permanent housing, furthermore Delaware County is not capable of receiving and sustaining any number of migrants and/or asylum seekers."
Supervisors asked a few questions about the declaration, which is the same one passed by Otsego and Schoharie counties. The emergency order prohibits other municipalities from signing contracts with businesses, individuals and entities doing business with the county to transport or house migrants or asylum seekers to locations in the county unless prior permission is given. It also restricts hotels, motels, owners of multiple dwellings and shelters in Delaware County from signing a contract with any municipality other than Delaware County for housing migrants or asylum seekers unless they seek a license from the county to do so. Licenses will be granted by the health department, the order said.
Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield asked if owners of campgrounds and camps would be able to sign contracts with the city. Johnson-Bennett said if they had a license.
Andes Town Supervisor Wayland "Bud" Gladstone asked if families were moved to Delaware County and the school district had to hire a Spanish teacher would the school be reimbursed.
Masonville Town Supervisor Betty Scott said it would be an English as a second language teacher that would be hired. Johnson-Bennett said school districts will be encouraged to catalog all expenses if migrant families are moved to the county. Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill said so far the migrants that have been bussed upstate are single men. "The bus loads to Liberty and Monticello have all been adult males," he said.
Merrill said a majority of the migrants want to work, but haven't been given the OK to do so by the federal government. "They should allow them to be employed," he said. "We need a labor force."
Molé asked about the plan to house migrants at the SUNY colleges. Johnson-Bennett said that housing migrants at either SUNY colleges or in rural areas is a last resort for the city. The target is an urban setting like Binghamton and Norwich so the migrant has access to public transportation, food banks and soup kitchens.
Prior to declaring the state of emergency, Molé asked Delaware County Planning Department Director Shelly Johnson-Bennett what the advantage would be to declare the emergency. Johnson-Bennett said it would give the county time to communicate with entities to see if there is any capacity the city could use.
The Molinaro conference summary said Adams was going to contact "upstate communities to provide updates on how many migrants were being bussed out and where they are seeking shelter." Later in the summary, Molinaro said if Adams doesn't contact municipalities, to let him know and he will address it. He also said he is working at the federal level and with the state to address some concerns, "but cautioned it will take time."
