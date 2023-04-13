The Delaware County Department of Public Works announced road and bridge work.
County Route 16, which stretches from Fraser to Treadwell, will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, a media release said. The department will replace a culvert pipe between the two intersections with Fleming Road.
The road will also be closed Wednesday, April 26, between the northern intersection with Fleming Road and Douglas Hall Road, the release said. In the event of rain, the work will be done Wednesday and Thursday.
Drivers should seek alternate routes.
The department also announced it will replace the deck on Bridge 16, which carries Weaver Hollow Rd over Plattekill, beginning on Monday, May 1. Due to the location, the work will need to be done while maintaining traffic, the release said. Drivers should expect extended delays during construction. Work should be complete by June 9, weather permitting.
