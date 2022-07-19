Delaware County DPW announces road closure
The Delaware County Department of Public Works announced it will close county Route 37 in the town of Middletown to through traffic at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 25, for a slope stabilization project.
According to a media release, the closure will be between Main Street and Breezy Hill Road approximately 120 feet north of the Margaretville Village line. The closure will continue daily until the work is complete, which is expected to be by the end of August. The road will be open overnight for the duration of the project with a traffic light controlled one lane traffic. The traveling public should use alternate routes.
