Oneonta to flush water mains next week
The city of Oneonta announced it will continue flushing water mains along many streets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 5 through 8.
The following streets will be affected: West End Avenue at Chestnut Street, Winney Hill Road, Schoolhouse Lane, Davis Drive, Spencer Drive, Richards Avenue, Raymond Avenue, Bolton Drive, Canal Street, O’Neill Drive, Blanchard Avenue, North Street, Butler Street, Greater Plains School, Hubble Avenue, Jackson Avenue, Jefferson Avenue, Harrison Avenue and Madison Avenue.
During flushing, water users may experience a change in water color, pressure and/or loss of water, the release said. This is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
Delaware County DPW announces road work
The Delaware County Department of Public Works has announced it will close of two roads for repair in the coming weeks.
According to a media release, county Route 37 in the town of Middletown will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, and Thursday July 7, to replace a large culvert pipe. The closure will be between Main Street and Breezy Hill Road approximately 120 feet north of the village of Fleischmanns line. The road will be open overnight. The traveling public should use alternate routes.
County Route 41 in the town of Roxbury will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, to replace a large culvert pipe, the release said. The closure will be between Slauson Trailer Park Road and Scott Greene Road, approximately 200 feet west of the intersection of county Route 41 and Scott Greene Road. The road will remain closed until the work is completed on Wednesday, July 13. The traveling public should use alternate routes.
Mill Race Trail ribbon cutting scheduled
The Oneonta Susquehanna Greenway announced it will hold a ribbon cutting at the Neahwa Park’s Mill Race Trail at 4:30 p.m. on July 4.
According to a media release, the trail is the culmination of 20 years of work by the Oneonta Susquehanna Greenway organization. The project was helped along with a $50,000 grant from the Future for Oneonta Foundation.
The trail is paved, which will allow for easy access for cyclists, the release said.
