The new Delaware County Department of Public Works and Planning and Watershed Affairs Department building on the corner of Bridge and Main streets in Delhi is nearing completion.
Members of the county’s Public Safety Committee listened as County Code Enforcement Officer Dale Downin gave a progress report on the three buildings. He said construction on the main building in Delhi is “wrapping up” and once he inspects the building he is hoping people can move in by the end of the month.
Last September then DPW Commissioner Sue McIntyre took members of the board of supervisors on a tour of the three building sites, a previous article said. During the tour, it was announced at the main building, the county’s Planning and Watershed Affairs departments will occupy the first floor. The second floor will house a majority of the DPW staff, and the Weights and Measures department. The third floor will house the engineers from DPW, storage and the server.
He said work on the building in Bloomville is progressing and the HVAC systems, water and electric are starting to be installed. The building will house nine sand-and-salt plow trucks, will have a drive-on truck lift and will house the guiderail and sign making department. The site also has a salt shed and fuel island.
He said the building’s roof in Walton should be placed on by the end of the week and the concrete floor for the office has been poured. According to a previous article, the diesel equipment mechanics shop will be in Walton.
The committee approved two resolutions for the probation and STOP DWI departments.
During the July 10, meeting, STOP DWI Coordinator and Probation Director Scott Glueckert said he received a request from Sharon Morgan from DCMO BOCES to buy new “drunk goggles” for the district. The goggles use different lenses to simulate drunk driving, driving while under the influence of cannabis and districted driving. Since there were not enough committee members at the meeting for a quorum, Glueckert brought up the request again during the Aug. 7 meeting.
He said the set of six goggles cost $800 and can be purchased through the education line of the STOP DWI budget. “BOCES can share these with their component school districts,” he said.
Committee members Andes Town Supervisor Wayland “Bud” Gladstone, Roxbury Town Supervisor Allen Hinkley, Deposit Town Supervisor Thomas Axtell and Masonville Town Supervisor Betty Scott approved the purchase. Middletown Town Supervisor Carl Patrick Davis was absent.
The four committee members also approved buying two new breathalyzer tests, one for the probation department and one for the sheriff’s department.
Glueckert gave an update on the number of people arrested for DWI in July and this year so far. He said 22 people were arrested in July and 110 people were arrested so far this year. There were 77 people arrested at this point in 2022.
Gladstone asked how people are prosecuted under the new cannabis law if they are caught driving high. Glueckert said while there is no effective way to test for it, there are three drug recognition experts in the county. Marijuana stays in someone’s blood for 30 days so a blood test cannot be taken. Instead, the drug recognition expert is trained to see the cues people under the influence of drugs have. He said the same fines apply to driving under the influence of drugs as driving while intoxicated.
Sheriff Craig DuMond said Senior Investigator Christopher Erwin and Deputy Justin Mohr are the drug recognition experts in his department and each one had to complete several hours of training in Florida before they were certified. Before they were allowed to go to training, each officer had to have a strong DWI arrest record.
“It’s one of the most difficult trainings there is,” DuMond said. “There is a high washout rate. Only about 60% graduate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.