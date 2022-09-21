The Delaware County American Rescue Plan Act Committee voted unanimously Wednesday, Sept. 21, to give what was left of its funding to the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County to help county farmers.
The committee and the Board of Supervisors approved allocating $500,000 of the rescue funds to CCE in January to set up a grant program to help local farmers.
The county and CCE finalized the contract between the two entities on May 30. Employees at CCE set up the grant program and asked farmers to submit grant applications for one of two grants by Sept. 2. One grant is a $5,000 payment for 2022 crop input expenses. The other grant is for $25,000 for implementing infrastructure projects that will improve operations.
"We received 87 applications," Corinne Tompkins, 4-H resource educator at CCE, said. "We were expecting 50. Farmers did not hesitate to request funding, which totaled $1.7 million."
She said the agency received 11 crop expense applications and 76 infrastructure applications.
Dale Dewing, watershed team leader at CCE, said each application was reviewed by a committee using stringent criteria and the top 26 applicants exhausted the $480,000 earmarked to farmers. According to a previous article, the other $20,000 will be used by Cornell Cooperative Extension to administer the program. "If the committee has more resources, we definitely have more worthy applicants," Dewing said. In a report submitted to the ARPA Committee, if CCE received another $500,000, it could fund an additional 22 projects.
Colchester Town Supervisor and committee member Art Merrill asked if CCE considered not funding all of the project in order to be able to fund more projects. Dewing responded that the criteria for farmers was to submit one project and some farmers tried to combine two projects that totaled $25,000. "We're only going to fund one project," he said.
Wayne Marshfield, Hamden town supervisor and chair of the committee, asked about one of the projects — a state-of-the-art dairy barn. Dewing said the building is a $2.5 million project, but the grant would fund a "specific component" of the project.
He said a lot of the projects submitted by farmers would cost more than the $25,000 grant, but farmers could use the money as working capital in order to complete the projects.
Dewing said members of the review committee included Jim Thomson, chair of the Industrial Development Agency Board, and representatives from the Planning Department and county Soil and Water Conservation District.
"We developed a stringent form for scoring all of the projects," he said, and said several projects are separated by a single point, including those that fell below the cut-off line.
Dewing said CCE received applications from farmers in all areas of the county. According to the report to the ARPA Committee, the only town that didn't have any farmers submit applications was Hancock. Franklin had the most applications with 12, followed by Delhi, with 11; while Colchester and Tompkins each had one applicant. The report listed the type of operation, the amount requested and project title, but no names.
Each applicant had to prove they reside in Delaware County and have a working farm in the county, Dewing said.
Some applications were not complete and were disqualified, Paul Cerosaletti, nutrient management team leader at CCE, said.
A majority of the applications came from dairy farms, which is still the predominant agricultural industry in the county, however, several dairy farmers applied for grants to diversify their farms, Cerosaletti said.
"A couple of generations ago, dairy was king," Dewing said. "We're seeing a transition. There is tremendous growth in the beef industry. Farmers are growing flowers to sell and maple farms are expanding."
Thomson said being on the review committee, "Opened my eyes to the plight of farmers in the community."
Marshfield announced near the end of the meeting that the ARPA committee had about $488,000 left to allocate to projects and asked if the committee wanted to give more to the extension project.
Economic Development Director and committee member Glenn Nealis moved to take $11,974 from the Train to Work Initiative grant Economic Development received in ARPA funds to make the total $500,000 for CCE. It was unanimously approved by the committee.
Tompkins thanked the committee on behalf of the board. The resolution will be voted on at an upcoming Board of Supervisors meeting.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
