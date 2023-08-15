Local politicians were invited to the Delaware County Fair Tuesday, Aug. 15, to learn about upgrades to this year’s fair.
Delaware Valley Agricultural Society President Ed Rossley said 90% of the water project is complete and there needs to be some tweaking in some of the restrooms as some women think they are sitting on a bidet. The project replaced the waterlines and put in new motion sensor faucets, urinals, toilets and hand driers in the restrooms.
The project cost $265,000 and was funded by a grant the organization received from Delaware County. The county allocated part of the American Rescue Plan Act funds it received from the federal government to the society.
Rossley thanked the town supervisors who were in attendance — Jerry Vernold, Hancock, John Kosier, Stamford, Patty Valente, Davenport, Eric Wilson, Sidney, Joe Cetta, Walton, Mark Tuthill, Delhi, Betty Scott, Masonville and Lisa Driscoll, Harpersfield — for the funding. Delaware County Treasurer Bev Shields, Walton Village Mayor Ed Snow and Sidney Village Mayor Ray Baker, also attended the luncheon. Baker is also a member of the fair board.
Assemblymen Chris Tague and Joe Angelino, and State Sen. Peter Oberacker, who represent parts of or all of Delaware County, all said they liked the Delaware County Fair because of its tradition and focus on agriculture.
Oberacker said his daughter showed horses at the fair and will visit this weekend with the goal to visit the fair with her daughter, “to keep the tradition alive.”
Tague and Delaware County Farm Bureau President Barbara Hanselmann encouraged people to speak up to get whole milk back in schools through the upcoming U.S. farm bill and dietary guidelines.
U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-NY19, who is on the agriculture committee in the House and is overseeing the new farm bill asked people to contact him with suggestions and to also speak up during the hearings.
Members of the fair board and local politicians mingled inside the Antique Engine building while Eric Blackman, Hailey Brandenburg and Joshua Brandenburg, members of the Delaware Academy Future Farmers of America served drinks and bused tables. DA FFA Advisor Michelle Somers said the members received $60 from the antique engine club help to buy their FFA jackets, so they gave back and refurbished the sign hanging on the building.
Nearby the antique engine building members of the Walton Historical Society were selling raffle tickets for a quilt and had a display of an 1880 butter churn.
