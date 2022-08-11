The Delaware County Fairgrounds in Walton was buzzing Thursday morning with people setting up exhibits, vendors unpacking items to sell and volunteers setting up garbage cans around the grounds.
Delaware Valley Agricultural Society President Ed Rossley was busy tracking down paperwork for a vendor, meeting with a state health inspector who inspected all of the bathrooms, and setting up a time to record a video announcing the fair had begun. While he drove around the fairgrounds in his golf cart to do all of those things, he talked about this year's fair, what is new this year and the traditions he still enjoys.
Rossley said an exhibitor who has brought kangaroos in the past will also have ponies for pony rides, there will be an acrobatic circus, a parakeet show, the entertainment tent has been enlarged and moved, there is a new line of food vendors near the main entrance and there are several new vendors this year.
Thursday night's truck and 10,000-pound tractor pull has been named the Ernie Hanselman Memorial Pull. "He always pulled in the 10,000 pound tractor pull," he said.
Rossley said the rides won't open until Tuesday this year, but he was hopeful some could be open on Monday.
Also, new this year is an increase in the gate fee to $10 for a single ticket or $20 for a season pass. Children younger than 12 are free. Rossley said "the cost of running the fair and paying employees" necessitated the gate fee increase. He also said it was hard finding employees this year.
He said the ride operator will sell wristbands every day for unlimited rides to help offset some of the gate fee cost.
While there are several new things happening at the fair, agriculture still remains a focal point of the county fair.
"With our proximity to the New York/New Jersey line we get a lot of second homeowners and most come to see the agriculture exhibits," Rossley said.
There will be more than 1,100 animals at the fair, he said.
With so many animals at the fair, judging will begin Sunday with the open horse show, driving, mini and saddle seat, the Jersey parish show and open dairy goat show. No admission is charged on Sunday.
Tuesday is Children's Day with several activities geared toward children. It is also the day of the Heroes Parade featuring EMS and fire departments.
Inside the Youth Building, which houses 30 4-H clubs and Walton, Sidney and Delaware Academy FFA displays, Corinne Tompkins and Mackenzie Roach were busy setting up games for children to play in the activity corner. Tompkins, a 4-H educator, said the activity area will be next to live chicks hatching and should be "lots of fun, so come check it out."
Tompkins said the quilt raffle will return after a three-year hiatus. The name of the quilt is "Long Awaited," she said.
Members of the Walton Historical Society were busy unloading a horse-drawn cart from a trailer to place inside their tent. Deb Bartlett, historian of the society, said the cart is owned by Lorraine Miller.
Jason Schwartz, historical society president, said this year's exhibit will be about agriculture and old businesses in Walton. He said Tony's Shoe Store had display cases that showed how shoes were made that will be part of the display. The society will sell books about the history of Walton and 2023 calendars that have pictures of settlements that are now under the Cannonsville Reservoir, he said.
For more information about this year's fair, visit delawarecountyfair.org.
