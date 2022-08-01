Delaware County farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to apply for grant funds through the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County.
The Delaware County Board of Supervisors approved allocating $500,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act funds to Cooperative Extension in January. The ARPA committee met with two representatives from CCE of Delaware County prior to the approval.
Farmers are eligible for $480,000 in funding through the Delaware County Farm Enhancement Grant Program, a media release said. According to discussion at a previous ARPA committee meeting, the other $20,000 allowed CCE to set up the program and hire someone to administer it.
Jessica Richard, a farm management educator at CCE, said CCE asked the county for some of the federal funds because the agricultural sector suffered “disproportionately from the pandemic.”
She said at the beginning of the pandemic the supply chain, especially for dairy farmers, was disrupted at the large processing facilities and it took time to recover. She said local beef farmers had cows ready to be processed, but the processing plants were not ready to take them. “We had empty grocery shelves,” she said.
She said some local fruit and vegetable farmers did well and established themselves in the community, but there was “across the board a lot of change and lots of challenges.”
Richard said the industry is “still in very challenging times.
“Farmers and agribusinesses may look like they’re doing well, but they are not doing as well as people think they are,” she said.
Richard said fertilizer costs have increased 200% and the cost of seeds and input costs are also higher. According to the grant website, farmers can apply for one of two grants. One grant is a $5,000 payment for 2022 crop input expenses. The other grant is for $25,000 for implementing infrastructure projects that will improve operations. Some examples of infrastructure projects include construction and renovation of buildings and structures, livestock management and containment systems/structures, permanently installed equipment, permanently installed root stock like apple trees, and greenhouses.
Richard said CCE has received several inquiries about the grant and said she is “very excited we can now talk publicly about the program.”
Extension staff have been working to establish the criteria and application form farmers need to fill out to apply for either grant.
According to the website, eligible applicants must meet all the following criteria:
• Be a resident of Delaware County, and at least 18 years of age.
• Operate a farm business that is physically located in Delaware County.
• Be engaged in the business of farming as an individual, partnership, association, cooperative, corporation, or LLC business entity, and meet the definition of “farm operation” as defined in section 301 of the Agriculture and Markets Law.
• Meet the Criteria for Eligibility for a state Property Tax Agricultural Exemption (even if not receiving the exemption; see NYS RP-305 form).
Applications for the first round of funding are due by 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, a media release said. Future grant rounds are contingent on available remaining program funds.
To learn more about the program, including applicant and project eligibility, funding limits, process timeline, and to access the grant application, interested applicants can visit https://bit.ly/3oD5aUy or call 607-865-6531.
An informational meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Cornell Cooperative Extension in Hamden, with the option to join via Zoom. To register for the meeting, visit the website or call 607-865-6531.
