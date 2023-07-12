Delaware County has a $63.2 million fund balance, members of the Delaware County Finance Committee learned during their meeting Wednesday, July 12.
Of the $63 million, $35 million is in unrestricted fund balance, Thomas Smith, CPA at EFPR Group LLP, said. The fund balance increased $9 million in 2022.
The rest of the $63 million has been earmarked to different restricted fund balances, including Worker’s Comp and capital projects, he said.
Smith said the county is financially secure and is one of the most financially healthy municipalities his firm audits, however, it should earmark more of its unrestricted fund balance. He said if the state Comptroller’s Office audits the county that is one thing they will probably say.
County Budget Director and Colchester Town Supervisor Arthur Merrill said that the fund balance would fund four months of the county’s overall budget. There is $21 million in the restricted fund balance that the county plans to use in the next four to five years. He said with interest rates so high, the fund balance would let the county pay for projects rather than taking out bonds to complete them.
Merrill said some of the money would probably go into a capital reserve fund to help maintain and repair some of the county’s older buildings. He said the building at 97 Main Street, which houses the county Office for the Aging, Veterans Service Agency, Public Defender’s Office and Board of Elections, needs “a lot of work.”
“Many people think this is a new building, but it’s not,” Merrill said of the County Office Building at 111 Main Street.
He said the county should set up a repair and maintenance reserve for the county’s aging buildings.
Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield said the county should earmark some of the reserve for the county ambulance. “Once the ARPA money runs out, we’ll have to fund it,” he said.
The county used $1.5 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to help set up and run the county ambulance service, a previous Daily Star article said. The contract with American Medical Response is for three years and the company will receive $1.9 million this year, $1.995 million the second year and another 5% increase in the third year. Revenues from transports will offset the cost the county pays.
During the meeting, Franklin Town Supervisor Jeffrey Taggart said he would still like to see the committee discuss whether towns could get some of the bed tax revenues as it is the towns’ code enforcement officers who have to inspect the short-term rental units.
Taggart said he was in favor of the bed tax, but the fees paid by short-term rental property owners for their permits do not offset the cost of the code enforcement officer. He said the town of Franklin has 40 such properties.
Marshfield said Hamden just passed a law to charge a $100 application fee for short-term rentals. “It will generate $2,500 per year,” he said.
“Does that pay for your code enforcement officer?” Taggart asked.
Marshfield said it wouldn’t, but it would offset some costs.
Taggart said the town is also paying for lawyers because it has initiated some lawsuits against some short-term rental property owners.
Delhi Town Supervisor Mark Tuthill also said his town may have to file a lawsuit against a short-term rental property owner in the near future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.