Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced Denise J. Kerrigan, of Cornwallville, has been appointed as an assistant district attorney.
According to a media release, Kerrigan will be responsible for prosecution in Walton and Sidney village courts, the two largest and most active in the county. Prosecuting duties include traffic violations, violation-level offenses, misdemeanors and DWIs. Kerrigan will work with felony offenses through arraignment if pending in local court.
Kerrigan, who studied law at Albany Law School in Albany, has more than 30 years of experience in court, the release said. "Experience is what you need for litigation," she said in the release. "I enjoy standing up in court and making an argument."
Kerrigan came to Delaware County from the Greene County District Attorney's Office, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.