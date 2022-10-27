The Delaware County Historical Association was one of 20 history-related organizations across the state to receive a $5,000 grant from the Pomeroy Fund.
Educators receiving support through the fifth round of the Pomeroy Fund will plan and deliver interpretive programs, including school programs, teen programs, early childhood programs, family days, festivals, programs for older adults, programs for New Americans, and targeted audience-specific programs, a media release said.
According to a media release, DCHA will hire an educator to administer a new in-person adult letter transcription workshop focused on reading and understanding 18th and 19th-century handwriting offering ongoing educational opportunities in reading, transcribing, and understanding historical documents.
“DCHA will be using the grant to re-hire myself, Samantha Misa, to plan and host more education events at the museum throughout 2023,” Misa said in an email. “I have worked at DCHA for almost a decade now, and I am looking forward to dedicating this upcoming year to getting people back to in-person events at the museum. I hope the events I am currently planning for 2023 will prove to be both educational and enjoyable for all ages.”
Misa said the “events funded by the Pomeroy grant will begin in January 2023 with a re-introduction of DCHA’s popular Desserts and Diaries event, where staff members read excerpts from historic diaries and letters while providing guests with a sumptuous dessert buffet.”
She said there will be a “transcription workshop, where the public can learn tricks and tips for reading historic documents.” The museum also plans to hold fourth grade history immersion days in the summer, tours of the Frisbee Family cemetery and an exhibit on local historic maps.
“We are also planning to continue several of our regular yearly events, such as the Civil War reenactment in June and our Twilight Lantern Tours in October,” she said.
The Pomeroy Fund, which is a partnership between the William G. Pomeroy Foundation® and the Museum Association of New York (MANY), has awarded almost $300,000 to 96 history-related organizations across the state since spring 2020, the release said.
