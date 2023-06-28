The homeless shelter in Delaware County will be rebid after several supervisors complained about the cost during Wednesday’s meeting.
The homeless shelter at 161 Main Street in Delhi was destroyed by fire Dec. 29, 2021. The county put $600,000 into a capital project account to fund a new building. The figure is what the county thought it would receive from its insurance, however, only $430,000 was received from the insurance company.
The board unanimously approved taking $170,000 from the equipment and capital outlay budget line and placing it into the capital project for the new shelter.
However, several supervisors balked at the $1.7 million projected cost of the new homeless shelter. A resolution outlining transferring an additional $670,000 to the capital project was introduced by Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield, who chairs the Social Services Committee.
After he introduced the resolution, Marshfield said some of the costs of the building include paving the parking lot, a fire suppression system, furniture and appliances.
Walton Town Supervisor Joseph Cetta said the $1.7 million price was too high. He said the average cost of construction should be $400 per square foot, however, the new shelter is $850 per square foot. “We could build the Taj Mahal at that price,” he said.
Franklin Town Supervisor Jeffrey Taggart said the building should be rebid.
The resolution was defeated when the following supervisors voted no: Andes Town Supervisor Wayland “Bud” Gladstone, Davenport Town Supervisor Patricia Valente, Delhi Town Supervisor Mark Tuthill, Deposit Town Supervisor Thomas Axtell, Harpersfield Town Supervisor Lisa Driscol, Meredith Town Supervisor James Ellis, Middletown Town Supervisor Carl “Pat” Davis, Stamford Town Supervisor John Kosier, Tompkins Town Supervisor William “Bill” Layton and Cetta.
In addition to Marshfield, Bovina Town Supervisor Tina Molé, Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill, Taggart, Hancock Town Supervisor Jerry Vernold, Kortright Town Supervisor George Haynes, Masonville Town Supervisor Betty Scott and Sidney Town Supervisor Eric Wilson voted to approve the resolution. Roxbury Town Supervisor Allen Hinkley was absent from the meeting. The weighted vote was 1,466 in favor and 3,333 against.
In addition to debating the new homeless shelter, the board debated allocating the occupancy tax disbursement to local businesses promoting the tourism industry.
Taggart said he would like to see towns get some of the money from the occupancy tax as they are the ones that have to shoulder some of the burden when short term rentals do not meet code compliance. He said he was against giving money to owners of the properties to upgrade their properties.
Economic Development Director Glenn Nealis said the grants help short term rental properties invest in their homes to get them up to code or to improve their homes for vacationers. He said the short term rental properties have to be registered with the county for three years before they are eligible for funding.
Davis asked about one of the businesses receiving a $2,500 grant — NYC Footy as in the notes it says it doesn’t qualify.
Nealis said Footy Fest is a soccer competition held Columbus Day weekend and brings 500 to 600 people from New York City to play in the Catskills. The company requested the money to pay for the referees and a UHaul rental, which doesn’t qualify, but since the event brings so many people into the county, it was approved.
Merrill said he sits on the committee that approves funding, “mostly because I voted against the bed tax originally. This spreads the wealth around the county. Maybe we help an Airbnb that brings in people to the county that goes to a local restaurant that would not survive otherwise. I’ve been converted.”
Taggart voted against the two resolutions pertaining to the occupancy tax — one to allocate the funding and the second to transfer the money, totaling $90,615.50, in the budget.
During the meeting, the board also presented retiring Veteran Services Agency Director Charles Piper with a book titled “Humor in Uniform.”
