The Delaware County Tourism Advisory Board announced it is accepting applications for funding under the 2023 Local Community Tourism Grant and the 2023 Tourism Business Support Grant programs.
Eligible nonprofits and municipalities can apply for the 2023 Local Community Tourism Grant, while eligible businesses can apply for the 2023 Tourism Business Support Grant, media releases said. Both programs are funded through revenues raised through the Delaware County Hotel Occupancy Tax, which was enacted for the purposes of creating a dedicated funding stream to promote and develop the tourism industry within Delaware County and stimulating economic growth.
Projects that have received support through the initiate include: improving signage for hiking trails, renovations to historic properties, the creation of an outdoor ice rink, local and regional marketing activities, the development of promotional materials and support for artistic, cultural and community events that seek to attract visitors to Delaware County and other projects seeking to grow the tourism industry, the release said.
Nonprofits and municipalities can apply for the following awards:
• Promotion/Marketing: Projects should be designed to promote specific locales, activities, groups of businesses or tourism segments in Delaware County and target a defined market of non-county visitors. In general, funds requested under this category should be used to cover costs related to printed materials, website and social media marketing, and other promotional or marketing initiatives. The maximum amount of funding available under the category is $5,000.
• Community Celebrations: Projects that support events, programs, or a series of events that seek to build upon historical, musical, culinary, agricultural, recreational and/or cultural traditions of the area and hold the reasonable potential to attract non-county visitors. Events must be open to the general public. Community Celebrations limited to serving the local community without a strategy for growth or not seeking to attract non-county visitors will not be funded. The maximum amount of funding available under the category is $1,200.
• Capital Improvements: Projects eligible for funding under this category include; the renovation/construction of tourism properties owned by a municipality or non-profit, infrastructure improvements with a direct relationship to tourism, and other physical/structural items with a greater than five-year lifespan. The maximum amount of funding available under the category is $5,000.
• Arts & Culture: Projects that support artistic events, programs, or a series of events that seek to promote public engagement and access to the arts and hold the reasonable potential to attract non-county visitors. Events must be open to the general public. Artistic events/programs limited to serving the local community without a strategy for growth, or not seeking to attract non-county visitors will not be funded. The maximum amount of funding available under the category is $1,200.
• Major Capital Improvements: While the criteria will be similar to that for capital projects, this category is reserved for one or two large scale capital improvement projects designed to have a significant impact on the tourism industry in Delaware County. Grants will be awarded up to $25,000.
Municipalities, nonprofit corporations and certain not-for-profit entities are eligible for funding, the release said.
According to the release, for-profit tourism businesses may apply for the following grants:
• Code Compliance Assistance: Projects that help support full time lodging facilities to meet all necessary code requirements, i.e. building safety, fire codes, water supply, sewage collection and treatment, etc. Maximum funding is $1,000
• Business Operative Promotion/Marketing: Projects that support tourism related businesses that partner on marketing initiatives and/or promotions targeted to non-county visitors. Tourism businesses to include; lodging, attractions, events, venues, restaurants and entertainment. Events must be open to the general public. Maximum funding is $2,500.
• Lodging Business Capital Improvement: Projects that improve/upgrade lodging facilities and enhance visitor experience – priority being given to projects that add new rooms. The primary function of the property must be as a lodging facility, not resident or other business. Must be an existing lodging facility, registered for the occupancy tax, current on fire inspections, properly insured, meet any other requirements of a lodging facility and be classified as a commercial property. Copies of these documents will be required. Maximum funding is $10,000.
All grants will be awarded on a competitive basis and will require a minimum 1:1 cash match.
For a copy of the program guidelines and application, contact the Delaware County Department of Economic Development at 607-832-5123, email ecd@co.delaware.ny.us or stop by the office at 1 Courthouse Square in the village of Delhi, the release. The program guidelines and application are also available at https://tinyurl.com/2p8rnm22.
