The Delaware County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution opposing a proposed amendment to the Real Property Tax Law during its March 22, meeting.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed in her 2024 budget to change Real Property Tax Law 575-b, part N, which would take away a town’s right to assess solar and wind projects at full value.
Meredith Town Supervisor James Ellis said, “It’s just another pull on home rule.” He said he’s not against finding alternative energy sources, but he is against “not getting the full value of the property.”
Ellis said the Meredith Town Board passed a similar resolution during its meeting Tuesday night. A huge solar farm has been proposed in the town of Meredith. He said it was important for upstate communities to voice their opposition.
Director of Delaware County Planning and Watershed Affairs Shelly Johnson-Bennett said they started with a three-paragraph resolution opposing the resolution to mirror what Otsego County sent. She said they sent the resolution to attorney Kevin Young, who represents the county, and he sent back a three-page resolution documenting why the county was opposed to the change.
The resolution gave some background as to why the proposed change is in the budget. In 2019, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act was passed, which requires all non-renewable power plants to close by 2040 and be replaced by renewable power plants. Most of the power plants near New York City do not get their power from renewable sources, while upstate plants do.
To lower the cost of electricity for downstate residents, the state legislature authorized the state Department of Taxation and Finance to come up with a revenue based assessment formula on all renewable power plants.
Schoharie County sued the state about this provision because the formula would have put an assessment and therefore real property tax that was more than 80% less than full value. A judge agreed and put a stay on the formula.
Rather than litigate the merits of the formula, Gov. Hochul has proposed as part of her budget that this formula would become law without further notice or inquiry, the resolution said.
In addition to the proposed solar farm in Meredith, the New York State Power Authority submitted plans to build the Clean Path Transmission Line that will run underground from the substation on Hamden Hill in the town of Delhi through the towns of Hamden, Colchester and Hancock on south to Queens.
Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield said the Clean Path Transmission line is “only one upgrade of three transmission lines in the town of Hamden, the other two being 115,000 AC lines owned by NYSEG, one coming in from the north and one coming in from the west. All of these lines are coming in and out of the Hamden Hill Substation in the town of Delhi for this lower carbon power to be sent to New York City.”
He said the Clean Path Line will not add to the tax base, but the other two do as of now. “Based on this resolution for lower assessments on renewables, I’m waiting for the real property tax law to be changed, giving those transmission lines feeding Hamden Hill to qualify for tax exemptions because they are adding to the renewable portfolio,” Marshfield said.
The resolution said the county wasn’t opposed to renewable energy, but was against taking away the proposal, as it will require “our residents to subsidize the cost of electricity directed to NYC.”
