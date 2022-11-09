Delaware County Budget Director Art Merrill presented the Board of Supervisors with the 2023 tentative budget during the Nov. 9, meeting.
Merrill, who is also the Colchester Town Supervisor, said the total budget is $110 million, which is a decrease from $114 million the county spent in 2022.
“You worked so hard on this budget,” Board Chairwoman Tina Molé said. “We are very close to being debt-free in the county.”
Merrill said the decrease was the result of the county paying off the debt on the county’s Behavioral Health Clinic building project in Walton. He said the last payment on the Public Safety building will be paid next year.
“This day in age it’s pretty unheard of to be debt free,” Merrill said.
The budget is also “well under the tax cap,” Merrill said. The proposed budget will raise taxes .9488%, he said.
According to the tentative budget, the tax levy increase will raise $321,600 countywide. The total estimated real estate tax levy for 2023 is $34,216,125. The total expected revenues is $70,528,855, leaving a shortfall of $5,409,950 to be made up by several fund balances the county has.
The proposed budget will take $3.6 million from the general fund reserves, $3,530 from STOP DWI reserves, $445,856 from the road fund reserves, $451,000 from the machinery fund reserves, $274,077 from the road and bridges fund reserves and $635,487 from the solid waste capital fund reserves.
Merrill said it is a “tight budget, with the major increases in personal services line and fringe benefit line.”
The budget was broken down into the following categories, followed by the agencies they oversee and the total proposed budget:
• Legislative — board of supervisors, clerk of the board, $1,010,035
• Judicial — unified court-court attendants, unified court-justices, district attorney, legal aid to indigents, public defender and medical examiner, $1,747,510. Many of the line items are reimbursed by the state.
• General Fund Departments — finance, staff, shared services, special items, education, law enforcement, public safety, public health, mental health, social services, other economic development, economic assistance and opportunities, recreation, culture, general environment, natural resources, undistributed employee benefits, debt service, interfund transfers and department of public works, $110,154,930.
The largest budget items are the Department of Public Works at $1,806,420, Department of Social Services at $13,925,579, law enforcement at $8,164,255, and Public Health at $2,619,420.
There will be a public hearing on the proposed budget at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.
The board meeting opened with Delaware Academy and Central School District at Delhi student Carly Guy performing the national anthem in honor of Veterans Day. Guy is the granddaughter of Andes Town Supervisor Wayland “Bud” Gladstone.
In addition to the budget, the board passed four resolutions accepting state grants totaling $1,471,369 to fund several projects for the Department of Emergency Services.
The board accepted a $116,154 state culture and recreation grant to distribute to local snowmobile clubs. The clubs use the money to maintain snowmobile trails.
The board also passed a resolution setting the time for plowing county highways from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.