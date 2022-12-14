Delaware County Board of Supervisors Chair Tina Molé acknowledged four county department heads who are retiring at the end of the year during the county board meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Molé said the retirees have worked for the county for a combined 148 years.
Department of Public Works Commissioner Susan McIntyre has worked for the county for 28 years, Molé said. In the mid 1990s, the leaders of the county looked for a new site for the solid waste landfill as room was rapidly running out at the site, she said. McIntyre oversaw the building of the composting and recycling centers at the site, which has extended the life of the landfill, she said.
When former Commissioner Wayne Reynolds retired, McIntyre was promoted to commissioner and oversaw the site locations for the new DPW buildings in Delhi, Bloomville and Walton, Molé said.
“Sue’s leadership and vision will be greatly missed,” Molé said.
Director of Community Services Cynthia Heaney has worked for the county for 39 1/2 years, Molé said. “She’s been a tremendous asset to Delaware County,” she said. Heaney oversaw the consolidation of three offices into the Delaware County Behavioral Health Clinic in Walton and expanded mental health services to the younger population, she said.
Personnel Officer Linda Pinner started working for Delaware County nearly 40 years ago, Molé said. Pinner started working at the Delaware County Infirmary before transferring to Public Health. She became personnel director in 2016 and “developed policies within Delaware County to provide a safe workplace for employees,” Molé said.
Clerk of the Board Christa Schafer started working in the office 41 years ago and has been the clerk for 31 years, Molé said.
“Christa is a true blessing,” Molé said. “Her dedication to the county is unparalleled.”
Harpersfield Town Supervisor James Eisel, who was board chair for 15 years, also praised Schafer’s dedication to the county and congratulated the retirees on their retirement.
“Of all the jobs I’ve had, this has been the best,” Schafer said.
County Attorney Amy Merklen said all four women have inspired her and were part of the reason she accepted the position. “The legacy they have made here as department heads is inspiring and something to look up to,” she said.
