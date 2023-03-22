A flood mitigation project in Andes was discussed during the Delaware County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday, March 22.
The Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District Stream Program Coordinator Graydon Dutcher said the Andes project will be the biggest project the district completes this year.
Dutcher said the retaining wall along Liddle Brook that flows through school property is falling down and needs to be replaced as well as the bridge structure connecting Delaware Avenue to the school’s parking lot.
“This project will save Andes Central School $1.5 million,” he said. It will also help to mitigate flooding along the stream as the repairs will widen the stream, he said. The Catskill Watershed Corporation is funding the project.
According to a previous article about the project, the district passed a resolution declaring the bridge replacement and floodway alterations were needed. the district’s architect completed a building and grounds condition survey last September and “discovered, through coordination with the Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District, that the existing stream banks on either side of Liddle Brook and Tremperskill had become compromised due to recent flooding and settlement, and requires immediate intervention and mitigation.” The DCSWCD report also said “the sanitary line serving the district and two adjacent businesses is exposed due to erosion and has the potential to rupture, sending effluent into the waterway.”
Dutcher said there will be more information about the project given at the Andes Central School on Thursday night, March 23. Andes Board of Education Clerk Heather Evangelista said it will be presented during the school board meeting, which starts at 7 p.m.
Other flood hazard mitigation projects the district is working on this year include helping to design the replacement of an undersized culvert on Grant Brook in the village of Hobart, and conducting a feasibility study and analysis for two culvert replacements along Vega Mountain Road and State Route 30 in the town of Roxbury.
In addition to the Andes Central School project, Dutcher said a $1 million project at Tom Hutson’s farm in DeLancey will help with stormwater runoff and riverbank stabilization.
Prior to the meeting, Dutcher emailed the supervisors reports that included what projects the district did in 2022 and what it has planned for 2023.
According to the report, the district will also help restore riverbank along the west branch of the Delaware River in the town of Delhi and the town of Walton.
“We have 107 days to complete our projects,” Dutcher said. “We have from June 15, to Sept. 13, which is not long.”
Dutcher said the reports given to the board were drafts only, and he was looking for input from supervisors about projects in their towns at a meeting on March 29.
