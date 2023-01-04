For the first time in 30 years, the Delaware County Board of Supervisors elected a new clerk of the board Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Penny Bishop was unanimously elected clerk of the board, replacing Christa Schafer, who retired last month. Bishop convened the organizational meeting and asked for nominations for chair of the board.
Prior board chair and Harpersfield Town Supervisor James Eisel nominated Bovina Town Supervisor Tina Molé and she was unanimously elected to the position. After taking the oath of office from County Clerk Debra Goodrich, Molé presided over the meeting and asked for nominations for vice chair, clerk of the board and budget officer. Delhi Town Supervisor Mark Tuthill was unanimously reelected as vice chair and Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill was unanimously reelected as budget officer.
After county leadership was elected, Molé gave a state of the county address outlining the accomplishments of 2022 and some goals for 2023. She touted all of the programs the federal American Recue Plan Act funds will help, including the paid ambulance service. She also talked about the county’s new Facebook page, the new Behavioral Health Clinic in Walton opening and breaking ground on the three Department of Public Works buildings.
Some goals she outlined for 2023, include finding ways to help local volunteer fire and EMS services, continuing negotiations on the watershed agreements with New York City and building two new shelters for the county’s homeless.
The board listened to a presentation by county Sheriff Craig DuMond and Special Deputy Brian Perazone, who gave a presentation about the Delaware County Threat Assessment Team.
DuMond said after the shooting at a Tops Market in Buffalo last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order requiring counties to create threat assessment teams and come up with solutions.
“I’m not one to hail state mandates, but this was needed,” DuMond said.
DuMond said he tapped Perazone, who is a retired colonel in the U.S. Army and has 25 years of experience, to lead the task force and the first meeting had 30 participants from area school districts, large businesses, county offices, county humane societies and more.
Perazone talked about targets in the county, including schools, county buildings, large employers, the two reservoirs and power stations.
“Anyone who wants to do damage to a reservoir can walk on the bridge and do some damage,” he said, likening it to what Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh did.
He said the assessment team was formed to learn how to prevent things from happening by learning how to spot warning signs in people who may become violent and intervening before they do.
He also said the county should work with school districts to come up with a safety plan every district in the county adheres to.
DuMond said the first meeting was taught by members of the Rochester assessment team that was formed in 2014. He said the group will meet again next month.
The board made the following appointments during its meeting:
• Judith Garrison as the Democratic commissioner of elections for a two-year term.
• Stephen Hood as director of emergency services for a four-year term. Franklin Town Supervisor Jeffrey Taggart opposed the appointment.
• Wayne Shepard as director of Office of the Aging for a two-year term.
• Carrara Knoetgen as personnel officer to fill retiring Personnel Officer Linda Pinner’s term through April 27, 2025.
• Joseph Ermeti as public defender for a two-year term at a salary of $180,000. Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield voted not to appoint him because of the salary. He said the public defender’s salary was $105,000 in 2021, and $140,000 in 2022, and he didn’t agree to the increase. Davenport Town Supervisor Dennis Valente said there is an attorney shortage in the county and in the future the state may require the county to pay public defenders more.
• Amanda Walsh as public health director for a six-year term.
• James Thomas as commissioner of public works for a four-year term. He replaces retiring commissioner Susan McIntyre, who gave him her keys to the buildings after he was approved.
• Scott Glueckert as STOP-DWI coordinator for a two-year term.
• Charles Piper as director of Veterans Service Agency for a term of two years. Marshfield said Piper will retire after his term is over.
• Sylvia Armanno as Youth Bureau director for a one-year term.
